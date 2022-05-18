16-Year-Old Suspect In Fatal Stabbing Of Shelton Boy To Be Charged As Adult

A Connecticut teen who has been arrested in the stabbing death of a popular Fairfield County student-athlete will be charged as an adult.

James "Jimmy" McGrath, age 17, a football and lacrosse player at Fairfield College Preparatory School, was killed around 11:50 p.m., in Shelton on Saturday, May 14 during a fight in front of a residence, authorities said.

The suspect, a 16-year-old New Haven County resident who lives in Milford, appeared in juvenile court on Wednesday, May 18.

According to Shelton Police, his case will now be transferred to an adult court during a hearing on Thursday, May 19 in Derby and will later be transferred to a Milford Court.

Sometime during the process, the suspect's name will be released, officials said.

The suspect has been charged with murder and three counts of assault on Wednesday.

Three others who were also stabbed during the attack survived, police said.

He is being held on a $2 million bond.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

