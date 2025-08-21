Mason Payne, 23, was busted by Stamford officers Tuesday, Aug. 19, after a violent chain of events that started with a domestic assault in Dover, Vermont, authorities said. The case escalated when a Massachusetts State Trooper pulled Payne over on I-91 in Holyoke. Payne dragged the trooper several feet before speeding away, officials added.

Troopers called off the chase out of concern for safety, but put out an alert to police departments in multiple states.

According to Stamford Police, detectives in the Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit learned Payne was hiding at The Red Carpet Inn. Around 5 p.m., officers from Stamford’s Special Response Team, along with Bridgeport Police and the Southwest Regional Emergency Response Team, moved in.

Police confirmed that a search of Payne’s room and vehicle uncovered two firearms.

Before his arrest, Shelton Police shared alerts from Vermont and Massachusetts authorities warning that Payne had “made threats to harm Law Enforcement Officers.” The suspect was believed to be driving an older black Audi sedan with temporary Vermont plates. Authorities told residents, “If you see Payne or the suspect vehicle, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately and provide as many details as possible.”

