Man Killed In Fiery Shelton Crash

The incident occurred in Shelton at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, in the area of Commerce Drive and Research Drive.

Det. Christopher Nugent of the Shelton Police said responding officers and Shelton firefighters pulled a man from the burning car following the single-vehicle crash.

The man was transported to Bridgeport Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Nugent said.

The Shelton Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is actively investigating the incident.

The identity of the man, the sole occupant in the vehicle, is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Shelton and receive free news updates.