Man Killed In Fiery Shelton Crash

A man pulled from a burning car following a crash in Fairfield County has died.

The area of the fatal crash. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps
The incident occurred in Shelton at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, in the area of Commerce Drive and Research Drive.

Det. Christopher Nugent of the Shelton Police said responding officers and Shelton firefighters pulled a man from the burning car following the single-vehicle crash.

The man was transported to Bridgeport Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Nugent said.

The Shelton Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is actively investigating the incident.

The identity of the man, the sole occupant in the vehicle, is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

