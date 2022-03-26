Popular Restaurant Opens Brand-New Location In Shelton

Fans of a popular Mexican restaurant now have two options with the opening of a second location in Fairfield County.

For years, El Gallo Dorado in Monroe has been the go-to spot for tacos, burritos, and a whole host of Mexican cuisine without having to make a trip south of the border.

Now, fans can visit the restaurant at its second location which opened in January in Shelton at 503 Howe Ave.

The restaurant which is known for the housemade guacamole, and large burritos, has the exact same menu and according to online reviewers is just as good.

"We moved from Monroe to Shelton and were missing the food from El Gallo Dorado and made the drive on more than one occasion," said John J. on Yelp. "We were beyond thrilled when we saw they would be opening in Shelton and thankfully the food is exactly the same as the Monroe location."

Some favorites, according to online reviewers, include the above-mentioned burritos, the Al Pastor tacos, and the kicking hot sauce, to mention just a few.

The restaurant itself is small and contains only five tables that each seat four people, so be ready to wait or make a take-out order.

Service is fast and efficient, according to reviewers.

To order call 203-513-2416.

