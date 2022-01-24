New Indian Eatery Focusing On Takeout Opens For Business In Fairfield County

The owners of a restaurant specializing in Indian cuisine have opened a brand-new location for takeout and delivery in Fairfield County.

Jaipore Xpress began serving customers in the Ridgefield area on Monday, Jan. 24, according to Jeevan Pullan, who co-owns the eatery with Roshan Balan.

The two also own Jaipore Royal Indian Cuisine in neighboring Putnam County, in Brewster.

Pullan said plans have been in the works for the new space for nearly a year now, but due to the pandemic, there were some delays.

“We’re finally here," he said.

He added that for the time being, the new location will focus on takeout and delivery, with plans to eventually open for dine-in in the future. Pullan said the restaurant is approved to seat 25 people.

The new restaurant is located at 19 Bailey Ave. in Ridgefield.

Pullan said, for now, the Ridgefield location will offer the same menu as the Brewster location, and eventually they'd like to introduce some new dishes.

"The food is freshly prepared in-house, we’re trying to do a lot of local sourcing," he said. "We’re still doing a lot of research on that to get locally sourced vegetables and meat products."

Some of the most popular dishes from the Brewster location include the chicken tikka masala, chicken vindaloo and the chingri malai curry, he added.

Find the Ridgefield restaurant's menu here.

