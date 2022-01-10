Contact Us
Shelton Daily Voice serves Shelton, CT
New Chops/Seafood Restaurant In Fairfield County Cited For 'Fresh, Scrumptious' Fare

Nicole Valinote
Fettuccine with shrimp from Rein Osteria
Fettuccine with shrimp from Rein Osteria Photo Credit: Liz P. / Yelp

A new restaurant specializing in seafood, steak, and chops is making waves among customers for its fresh cuisine in Fairfield County.

Rein Osteria opened its doors in Danbury in November.

The restaurant offers a wide variety of dishes, from steaks and chops to seafood, pasta, and flatbreads.

The menu features appetizers including jumbo lump crab cakes, crispy Brussel sprouts, and fried eggplant.

Some entrees offered include lobster mac and cheese, New York strip steak and organic salmon.

Guests can choose from chocolate mousse cake, tiramisu or New York cheesecake for dessert.

"What an amazing new addition to our community! I've been to Rein a few times and going back again tonight," Jami C., of New Fairfield, said in a Yelp review. "The ambiance is warm and welcoming. 

"The service is fantastic from the hostess, to the bartenders and servers. The owners are present and attentive. The drinks are delicious and great range of prices for the robust wine list! The food is fresh and scrumptious!"

The eatery is located at 69 Pembroke Road in Danbury.

Read the full menu on the restaurant's website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.