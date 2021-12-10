Fairfield County Man Wins $100,000 In CT Lottery

It was a good week for lottery players in Connecticut, including one who cashed in a winning $100,000 ticket.

Danbury resident Yogesh Saini is feeling lucky after winning the top prize playing “$100,000 Fortune” on a scratch-off ticket sold at the Shell gas station on Greenwood Avenue in Bethel.

The winning ticket was cashed in by Saini on Tuesday, Dec. 7, CT Lottery officials said.

Other recent winners of prizes topping $10,000, according to CT Lotto include:

On Thursday, Dec. 2, Bridgeport resident Hafiz Muhammad Adeel Jamil won $15,750 playing “KENO" on a ticket sold at Farm Land in Bristol;

won $15,750 playing “KENO" on a ticket sold at Farm Land in Bristol; On Dec. 2, New Haven resident Hector Diaz won $50,000 playing “Super Cashword 22" on a ticket sold at the Daily Mart in Ansonia;

won $50,000 playing “Super Cashword 22" on a ticket sold at the Daily Mart in Ansonia; On Friday, Dec. 3, New Haven resident Dana Hawkins won $10,000 playing “$100,000 Cashword 11” on a ticket sold at the EZ Gas Mart in New Haven;

won $10,000 playing “$100,000 Cashword 11” on a ticket sold at the EZ Gas Mart in New Haven; On Monday, Dec. 6, Danbury's Shachar Security Trust cashed in a $12,812 winning “PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at the Amoco station in Danbury.

cashed in a $12,812 winning “PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at the Amoco station in Danbury. On Dec. 6, Lula, Georgia resident Brittany Ross won $30,000 playing “30X Cash 8th Edition” on a ticket sold at the Fas Mart in Wallingford;

won $30,000 playing “30X Cash 8th Edition” on a ticket sold at the Fas Mart in Wallingford; On Dec. 6, Enfield resident Valerie Bryda won $10,000 playing “$100,000 Cashword 11” on a ticket sold at the Big Y World Class Market in Enfield;

won $10,000 playing “$100,000 Cashword 11” on a ticket sold at the Big Y World Class Market in Enfield; On Dec. 6, Hartford resident Tia Davis won $10,000 playing “30X Cash 8th Edition” on a ticket sold at Best Gas in Manchester;

won $10,000 playing “30X Cash 8th Edition” on a ticket sold at Best Gas in Manchester; On Dec. 7, New Haven resident Gerron Taylor won $10,000 playing “20X Cash 7th Edition” on a ticket sold at Power Gas Food Mart in New Haven.

A complete list of the latest CT Lottery winners can be found here.

