Jersey Mike's Subs Opening In Shelton

The shop, located in Shelton at 795 Bridgeport Ave., will hold its grand opening on Wednesday, March 13. To help add some excitement to the event, the restaurant is also hosting a fundraiser to support Make-A-Wish Connecticut.

Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort before the opening can make a minimum $3 contribution to Make-A-Wish Connecticut in exchange for a regular sub through Sunday, March 17. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

Jersey Mike’s meats and cheeses are sliced on the spot and piled high on in-store baked bread. Jersey Mike’s fans know to order their subs "Mike's Way," which includes onions, lettuce, and tomatoes and a dosing of “the juice,” a red wine vinegar, and an olive oil blend. Authentic cheesesteaks are grilled fresh.

The restaurant is also looking for individuals interested in career opportunities with growth potential to join their team. Candidates who are passionate about customer service and connecting with their local community are invited to apply at jerseymikes.com/careers.

The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. You can contact the Shelton location directly at 203-538-6180.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Shelton and receive free news updates.