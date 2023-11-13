Former Shelton Cop Charged With Stalking Police Chief

David Moore, age 61, of Shelton, turned himself in to Connecticut State Police on Friday, Nov. 10 at Troop A in Southbury on an arrest warrant.

State Police said Moore was processed and charged with stalking Shelton Police Chief Shawn Sequeira and released on a promise to appear ticket. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Nov. 27.

Moore is accused of stalking his former boss for more than a month.

He was fired in 2020 for allegedly omitting vital information from a domestic violence report in order to put two fellow officers in a more favorable light.

The former officer has filed a grievance regarding his dismissal and is also part of a civil action against the city of Shelton, officials said.

The arrest affidavit outlining more specifics should be released later Monday, Nov. 13.

