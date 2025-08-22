Jason Kymer, 38, of Beacon Falls, with sexual assault, risk of injury to a child, and tampering with a witness, Shelton police said.. He was released on a $50,000 bond.

The investigation began in June when Shelton detectives learned Kymer was previously involved in a sexual relationship with a female who was a high school student, police said.

Detectives later located the victim, who told investigators that the relationship began when she was 17 and a student at Shelton High School. She said the sexual contact occurred on school grounds.

As the case moved forward, the victim reported receiving a call from an unknown number. Because she had blocked Kymer’s phone, she did not initially recognize who it was. After he spoke, she said she realized it was Kymer’s voice.

According to the arrest warrant, Kymer told her to, “Just do the right thing.”

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding this incident or others to contact Shelton detectives 203-924-1544. Calls may be confidential.

