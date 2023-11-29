Duo Wanted In Shelton Armed Robbery, Assault Nabbed, Police Say

Bridgeport resident Ashan Langston, age 22, and New Haven County resident Jalen Bolton, age 21, of Waterbury, were charged for the Monday, Nov. 27 incident in Shelton.

The arrests stem from an armed robbery and assault that occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the Municipal Parking lot, said Det. Christopher Nugent of the Shelton Police.

The victim came to the Shelton Police Department to report that he was robbed at gunpoint, but managed to fight off three attackers and get the license plate of the vehicle they were driving, Nugent said.

The vehicle information was shared with surrounding law enforcement agencies and the Bridgeport Police Department Auto Theft Task Force located the vehicle in Bridgeport.

The vehicle was stopped and the occupants were identified as Langston and Bolton, Nugent said.

Nugent said the victim identified both men as two of the individuals who robbed him.

Both Langston and Bolton were charged with:

Robbery

Larceny

Conspiracy

Bolton was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell when officers located crack cocaine.

Both men were held on a $100,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing with additional arrests expected.

