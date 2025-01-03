Duo Busted In Connection To Woman's Suspicious Death At Shelton Hotel: Police

The incident began on Oct. 1, 2024, when police were called to the Residence Inn Hotel on Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton. Officers discovered a deceased woman in the hotel courtyard. Authorities have not disclosed her identity or cause of death.

Evidence gathered during the investigation led Shelton police to two men: Daqwon Graham, 30, of Ansonia, and Jordan Rambert, 35, of New Haven. Police said Graham rented the hotel room and owned the vehicle connected to the deceased woman. Investigators allege that Rambert was visiting the woman at the hotel before she failed to return to the room.

Searches of the hotel room and a vehicle uncovered evidence supporting charges against the pair, police said. Graham was charged with promoting prostitution, while Rambert was charged with soliciting prostitution. Both men turned themselves in to Shelton police on Dec. 26, 2024.

Authorities emphasized that the arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into the woman’s death.

Both men were released after posting $10,000 bonds and are scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on Jan. 16, 2024, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Shelton and receive free news updates.