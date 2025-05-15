Dog With Shattered Bones Abandoned At Rainy Shelton Job Site Had To Be Euthanized

Workers at the Bridgeport Avenue job site found the dog inside a cage around 5 a.m. earlier this week. It was soaking wet and shivering in the freezing cold. Construction crews wrapped the dog in their jackets and rushed it to Shelton Animal Control, which then took the injured pup to VCA Shoreline Veterinary Emergency Center. There, veterinarians delivered heartbreaking news.

The dog had multiple pelvic fractures, along with several other injuries that would have left it paralyzed and in constant pain, animal control officers said.

"After a very tough decision, we decided, along with the doctor, that it was best to humanely euthanize him," Shelton Animal Control said.

Investigators are now asking for the public’s help to identify the person who abandoned the dog at the construction site. Animal Control officers said the animal was likely in agonizing pain when it was left alone in the dark and cold.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Shelton Animal Control at 203-924-2501, then press 2.

