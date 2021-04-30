Popular Bakery Owners Retiring After Decades-Long Run In Fairfield County

The owners of a popular Fairfield County bakery are calling it quits after 36 years in business.

Alfredo and Linda DoVale, the owner of Elefant Bakery in Danbury, told their customer via Facebook that due to health reasons they would be leaving the bakery this month.

"We would like to thank all of our dedicated customers for giving us the business that kept us going for so many years," they said. "We appreciate each and everyone for your patronage. We will miss our customers and our lifetime job, but for health reasons with both of us, we can’t do it anymore."

Known for its Italian bread and pastries, the bakery will be taken over by the new owner Eder Moreira who will continue in their tradition.

A look at Yelp shows just how popular the bakery was with the community with all five-star ratings.

One Yelper said: "I lived in Newtown for 15 years. Once I'd discovered this place I was hooked. Besides just enjoying the great pastries, bread, and ROLLS(!), the service and atmosphere were always warm and friendly. We'd sometimes also buy large orders of rolls and things for church events...fair prices and perfect orders."

Another said: "Fabulous pastries! Went there twice in one week and it was always busy. Great prices too."

"Elefant is, in my eyes, the best bakery in town," said another.

So, although the owners are changing hands, the DoVale's are hoping everyone gives the new owner a chance to try their hand at running "the best bakery in town."

The bakery is at 36 Liberty Street in the middle of downtown Danbury.

