New Italian Restaurant Opens In Fairfield County

Italian lovers in Fairfield County have a new restaurant to try with the opening of Cibo -- a bistro that says it specializes in fresh farm-to-table Italian street food.

Located on Federal Road in Brookfield in a shopping plaza with several other eateries, the new restaurant, pronounced "Chee-Bo," says it will have a rotating menu that will offer the "best of Italy."

A glance at the menu shows they offer an array of specialties from numerous pasta dishes to interesting salads and appetizers. And of course, pizzas.

They offer a little of everything that is sure to please all, including lamb, pork, and chicken to seafood dishes.

In addition to the regular spaghetti, diners will also find gnocchi, orecchiette, rigatoni, as well as several other selections of pasta.

The brick oven pizza oven at Cibo. Yelp

The brick-oven pizzas really shine in their inventiveness with such selections as fig and prosciutto, cured salami - marinara - Parmigiano Reggiano - mozzarella, and ham - wild mushrooms - calamata olives - artichoke hearts - fresh mozzarella.

Opened only a few days, they have already gained a presence on Yelp with several five-star reviews.

"This was one of the best meals we've had in a few years. Completely surpassed all expectations even when a friend of ours only comment was "OMG"!," said one Yelp reviewer.

You'll also find the favorites such as white pizza and Margherita pie.

"Dinner was a Pizza we made of our own selections, hot peppers, garlic, onions, half hot sausage, and half salami. Loaded with flavor, balanced, great textures. This was the highest quality of pizza, work of art, thought, effort, and thus, a spectacular creation!" said another.

The restaurant also has a store where you can purchase Italian items you enjoyed dining on.

They will also offer take-out and delivery, as well as catering any size event in the towns of Brookfield, Danbury, New Milford, Bethel, New Fairfield, Newtown, and Bridgewater.

Prices are moderate to mid-high with some in the entrees in the $36 range. Pizzas are moderately priced.

The restaurant is located at 450 Federal Road.

To view their menu, click here.

