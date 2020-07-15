COVID-19: Foxwoods Reports Strong Revenue Since Reopening Amid Pandemic

Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut has seen a boom in business since reopening last month amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the month of June, Foxwoods reportedly earned a slot revenue of more than $33 million after reopening following several months of being forced to close due to COVID-19.

Despite the strong revenue for the month, Foxwoods, which is operated by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, saw a year-over-year decrease of slot revenues of 4.9 percent.

Additionally, the casino announced that thousands of formerly furloughed Foxwoods employees have been brought back to work.

Rodney Butler, the chairman of the Mashantucket Pequots said Foxwoods will continue administering temperature checks at the entrances and require that guests wear face coverings and practice social distancing and use hand sanitizing stations.

Occupancy at the casino is also limited to 25 percent to allow for social distancing.

“We are really pleased that after a careful, phased-in reopening, with significant new health and safety protocols and limited capacity, that business is so strong,” he said in a statement. “We are glad to be open and helping with the rebuilding of Connecticut’s economy.”

