Burnest Geyer Jr., of Shelton, admitted in federal court on Monday, July 28, to charges of child exploitation after an investigation revealed he was involved in the possession and distribution of child pornography, the US Attorney for Connecticut said.

According to court documents, Geyer admitted to communicating with others about his disturbing collection of child pornography through encrypted messaging apps like Telegram. In one instance, he shared explicit images and videos with someone over a video call, prosecutors said.

His arrest came on October 8, 2024, when authorities searched his home. Investigators seized his iPhone and found the thousands of revolting images, authorities said. Geyer was also found to have engaged in several conversations about paying adult content creators to exploit their children for him.

Geyer faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and could be sentenced to up to 20 years. His sentencing date has not yet been set, though he remains out on a $100,000 bond, prosecutors said.

A detention hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in Bridgeport.

