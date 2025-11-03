Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

BMW Bursts Into Flames In Shelton Crash; Fairfield Man Suffers Serious Injuries

A 36-year-old Connecticut man suffered catastrophic injuries after his BMW hit a guardrail on Route 8 in Shelton over the weekend and burst into flames, authorities said.

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Branford Fire Department
Josh Lanier
The crash was reported on Saturday, Nov. 1, around 12:45 p.m. near Exit 9 on Route 8, Connecticut State Police said. Troopers said the Fairfield driver veered off the left side of the road and hit a metal guardrail.

Police said the single-vehicle crash left the man with major leg injuries. Paramedics used tourniquets to stop the bleeding before rushing him to St. Vincent’s Hospital.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash. 

State police ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam video to contact Trooper Patrick Miko at 203-393-4200 or email [email protected].

