BMW Bursts Into Flames In Shelton Crash; Fairfield Man Suffers Serious Injuries

The crash was reported on Saturday, Nov. 1, around 12:45 p.m. near Exit 9 on Route 8, Connecticut State Police said. Troopers said the Fairfield driver veered off the left side of the road and hit a metal guardrail.

Police said the single-vehicle crash left the man with major leg injuries. Paramedics used tourniquets to stop the bleeding before rushing him to St. Vincent’s Hospital.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

State police ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam video to contact Trooper Patrick Miko at 203-393-4200 or email [email protected].

