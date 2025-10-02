Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Adams Hometown Market In Shelton To Close: Here's When

A popular Connecticut grocery store is preparing to close its doors.

Adams Hometown Market at 200 Leavenworth Road in Shelton will shut its doors for good on Oct. 10, the store's parent company said. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View
Josh Lanier
Adams Hometown Market will close its Shelton location on Oct. 10, a company spokesperson confirmed this week. 

A spokesperson for Bozzuto's Inc., the Cheshire-based distributor that owns the Adams chain, did not disclose the reason for the closure. 

The Leavenworth Road store will operate under its normal hours of 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. until the closure. 

Bozzuto's Inc. has not announced plans for the space once the store shuts its doors.

