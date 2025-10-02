Adams Hometown Market In Shelton To Close: Here's When

Adams Hometown Market will close its Shelton location on Oct. 10, a company spokesperson confirmed this week.

A spokesperson for Bozzuto's Inc., the Cheshire-based distributor that owns the Adams chain, did not disclose the reason for the closure.

The Leavenworth Road store will operate under its normal hours of 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. until the closure.

Bozzuto's Inc. has not announced plans for the space once the store shuts its doors.

