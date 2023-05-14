Fair 70°

22-Year-Old From Stratford Killed After Car Crashes Off Roadway Into Tree In Shelton

Police are investigating an early-morning crash on a Connecticut roadway that left a young man dead.

Route 8 in Shelton.
Route 8 in Shelton. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash
Joe Lombardi
It happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, May 14 in Fairfield County.

A 2002 Saturn L200 was traveling in the right lane of two lanes on Route 8 northbound approximately one mile south of Exit 12 in Shelton. 

The car then traveled across the left lane and entered into the median where it came to uncontrolled final rest after colliding with a tree, Connecticut State Police said.

As a result of the collision, the driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. He's been identified as Daniel James Gillespy, age 22, of Stratford.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

This collision remains under investigation. 

If you may have witnessed or have any information pertinent to the investigation, contact state police at 203-393-4200.

