Teen Duo Caught In Chase After Stealing Car In Shelton, Crashing It: Police

The theft happened on Sunday, Nov. 19 around 2:15 a.m., when a vehicle was stolen from a driveway in Shelton. Shelton Police officers were quickly able to find the car as well as another vehicle that appeared to be connected to the theft, but both cars fled when authorities tried to stop them, according to the department.

Soon after this though, police were soon told that the vehicle following the stolen car had crashed and that the driver was running away on foot.

Authorities arrived at the crash scene and also found the stolen car, which again attempted to drive away. This time, the stolen vehicle struck a police cruiser, prompting the three occupants to get out and run away, police said.

Two of the three occupants were then caught by officers after a brief chase. The two suspects were both identified as 14-year-old juveniles from Hamden. They were charged with:

Larceny of a motor vehicle;

Engaging in pursuit;

Reckless driving;

Interfering;

Operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Both teenage suspects, whose names were not released, were released to a parent after their arrests. One of the suspects had been wearing an ankle bracelet, prompting officers to notify his probation officer about his arrest.

According to Shelton Police, the stolen car had been left unlocked with the keys inside in the victim's driveway. This led to the department warning residents to lock their vehicles and bring their keys inside.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Shelton and receive free news updates.