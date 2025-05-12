1 Dead, 2 Injured In Late-Night Shelton Crash; Police Investigating

Police and paramedics were called to River Road near the intersection of Montgomery Street around 11 p.m. Sunday, May 11, to a report of a two-car crash, Shelton police said.

Both drivers were seriously injured in the crash, and paramedics rushed them to Bridgeport Hospital. A passenger in the first vehicle was also hurt and hospitalized.

One driver and passenger are expected to recover, but the other died of their injuries later that night, Shelton police said. Authorities have not released their name pending family notification.

Shelton police are investigating the cause of the crash.

