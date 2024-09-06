Woman Accused Of Using Cell Phone While Driving During Fatal Crash In Ridgefield

Fairfield County resident Kelsey Gallagher of Stamford turned herself in to Ridgefield Police on Thursday, Sept. 5 on an outstanding warrant regarding a crash that happened on Thursday, May 20, the Ridgefield Police Department announced on Friday, Sept. 6.

According to the department, at around 11:20 a.m. on the day of the crash, a serious two-car crash occurred in the area of Route 7 (Ethan Allen Highway) and New Street. Arriving police found that both vehicles were severely damaged, authorities said.

One driver involved in the crash, 70-year-old Litchfield County resident Debora Farrington of Washington Depot, was taken to Danbury Hospital with serious injuries and pronounced dead on arrival.

The other driver, Gallagher, was checked by first responders at the crash scene and refused medical help.

Following her arrest on Thursday, Gallagher was charged with:

Misconduct with a motor vehicle;

Failure to drive right;

Operating a vehicle while using a handheld device.

Gallagher was processed and fingerprinted before being released on a written promise to appear in Danbury Superior Court on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

