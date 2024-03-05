Person On Campus Of Ridgefield Elementary School Quickly Arrested, Police Say

The incident occurred in Ridgefield around 3:50 p.m., Monday, March 4 at Farmingville Elementary School.

Ridgefield Police responded to the school for a report of an unknown man walking around on school property with a metal detector, possibly drunk, and arguing with school security, said Capt. Jeff Raines, of the Ridgefield Police.

The man, identified as Robert Nesline of Ridgefield, was located outside the school and placed into custody without incident by Ridgefield Police officers, Raines said.

After a brief investigation, it was determined that there was no threat to the public.

Nesline was charged with breach of peace and criminal trespass. He was issued a $1,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, March 20.

School officials said: "Although this delayed the dismissal process, at no point were any students in danger, nor did any unknown persons gain access to our building.

"Once the RPD confirmed that there were no threats to student safety, we proceeded with the dismissal procedure."

