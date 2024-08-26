Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Fairfield County

The watch was issued just after 1 p.m. on Monday, August 26, and will last until 7 p.m. on Monday.

The watch covers the areas shown in yellow on the map above, including Suffolk County on Long Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts, and parts of southern Vermont and New Hampshire.

Wind gusts of up to 65 mph and scattered ping-pong-sized hail are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Frequent lightning is also expected from the storms.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ridgefield and receive free news updates.