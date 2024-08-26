Fair 82°

SHARE

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Fairfield County

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect for much of the region as a line of strong storms develops. 

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the areas shown in yellow until 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the areas shown in yellow until 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The watch was issued just after 1 p.m. on Monday, August 26, and will last until 7 p.m. on Monday. 

The watch covers the areas shown in yellow on the map above, including Suffolk County on Long Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts, and parts of southern Vermont and New Hampshire. 

Wind gusts of up to 65 mph and scattered ping-pong-sized hail are possible, according to the National Weather Service. 

Frequent lightning is also expected from the storms.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Ridgefield and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE