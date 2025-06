The watch was issued by the National Weather Service just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 19, and will last until 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph and scattered ping-pong-sized hail are possible, along with isolated tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

Frequent lightning is also possible from the storms.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

