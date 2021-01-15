Police Investigating 'Hate' Graffiti Painted At Fairfield County School, Store, Police Say

Police in Fairfield County are investigating a series of graffiti aimed at President-elect Joe Biden, and China at an elementary school and a store.

The graffiti was discovered around 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 13, at McKinley Elementary School and later at T.J. Maxx in Fairfield, said Lieutenant Antonio Granata.

According to Granata, a Fairfield Board of Education employee reported a sidewalk on the McKinley Elementary School property located at 60 Thompson Street had been vandalized with spray paint.

Officers found the words “United States of China," spray-painted across the sidewalk and discovered the same phrase spray-painted onto a snow mound in the rear of the school’s parking lot.

Prior to the police response, school workers of the Fairfield Public Schools had already removed additional words spray-painted on the sidewalk that read “Biden For Socialism," Granata said.

Later in the evening police were also alerted to additional messages which were spray-painted in a similar fashion in various locations on the TJ MAXX building located at 425 Tunxis Hill Cutoff.

These messages were of similar content to those found at McKinley School, he added.

"The Fairfield Police Department understands that this incident has caused a great deal of alarm and varying levels of concern for many living within our community and with that in mind police have been working diligently to identify the responsible individuals," Granata said.

He added that the police department is disturbed by the actions as well, and there is no tolerance for any acts of hate in the community.

Anyone with information pertaining to these incidents is encouraged to please call the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau at 203-254-4840, or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637).

