COVID-19: New Case Reported At School In Ridgefield

Some 28 students and 16 staff members are in quarantine after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 at a school in Ridgefield.

The new case, at Scotland Elementary School, brings the number of schools in the Ridgefield School district to seven of the nine schools in the district that have been affected by exposure to COVID-19, according to the district's data tracker.

The latest announcement was sent by the district's head of nursing services Aaron Crook on Thursday, Nov. 5 in a letter to parents and school officials.

According to Crook's letter, the individual was in the building and considered to have been infectious on Monday, Nov. 2, and Wednesday, Nov. 4.

"I have conferred with Town of Ridgefield Health Department Director Ed Briggs and RPS Medical Advisor Dr. James Ahern about this case," Crook wrote. "We are now in the process of contact tracing."

Crook said parents should be prepared to receive a phone call from school nurses and administrators. Scotland Principal, Jill Katkocin will update parents and staff with the when contact tracing has been completed.

Some fifth-grade students were released early on Thursday.

The district is asking all students and staff to wear a mask, wash their hands, and limit contact with others.

The other schools which have experienced exposures include elementary schools — Scotland, Farmingville, Barlow Mountain, and Branchville — middle schools, Scotts Ridge and East Ridge, and Ridgefield High School.

The majority of the cases have been at the high school and middle school.

