'Devastating News': Ridgefield High School Student Dies

The student attended Ridgefield High School and died early Monday morning, Oct. 30, Ridgefield Police and school officials said.

They did not reveal where or how the student died.

The name of the student has not yet been released.

Ridgefield Public Schools superintendent Dr. Susie Da Silva wrote in a letter to the community to share the "devastating news."

"The loss for our student's family and friends is one that is unimaginable, and we offer them our prayers and unconditional love and attention," Da Silva said. "Out of respect for the family, we will wait to share further information."

She also went on to encourage students and faculty to support each other and said that counselors will be assisted by local and regional organizations that specialize in grief and crisis counseling and will be available for as many days as needed.

Capt. Jeff Raines of the Ridgefield Police said the department is aware of the "untimely passing."

"Our heartfelt condolences are with the student's family and everyone else affected by this tragic loss," Raines said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

