Capitol Hill Riots Spark Outrage From Connecticut Political Leaders

Elected officials in Connecticut condemned the chaos that reigned supreme this week as Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building to show their support for his refusal to accept the results of November's presidential election.

Following the riots in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 6, some of the Nutmeg State's top officials spoke out against the riots, during which four people died and dozens were taken into custody by police.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy expressed his outrage over what he called "a violent, fringe group of traitors to our nation who are not going away so long as Trump and his hangers-on continue to fuel the fire.

"Trump lit the match," Murphy said. "But the members of Congress who joined him in deranged claims of fraud and raised expectations about what could happen today laid down the firewood that made the blaze possible.

"That (was) an insurrection. And President Trump bears responsibility.

Murphy said that he plans to be at the "forefront of an inquiry" as to what happened at the Capitol on Wednesday.

"There will be many videos, some with raise concern, some will show heroism," he said. "We need a full investigation on how the Capitol's security was breached this quickly. As the ranking member on the committee that funds the Capitol Police, I plan to be at the forefront of that inquiry.

"No traitorous thug or vandal can stop American democracy," Murphy added. "We won’t let you. What we’ve built over the last 240 years is too important."

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has called for Trump's resignation, his removal, or for impeachment papers to be pushed by Congress, adding that the country "is under attack from within."

"The terrorists, traitors, and enablers who instigated, aided, and abetted this coup—including those in Congress—must be held accountable and never walk these halls of democracy again," Tong stated. "The President must resign now. Anyone still standing with (him) in his attempt to reject the will of American voters and overthrow our democratically elected government shares his unmistakable guilt.

While the riots were in progress, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont released a succinct video condemning the president's actions preceding and during the protest.

"Mr. President, words have consequences, and your angry words have dangerous consequences," he said. "Look at the TV right now. Demand your agitators stand down and respect the peaceful transfer of power."

In a joint statement, Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney and Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff condemned the riots and called for a reversal of the "hate and lies" of the past four years.

"Today's chaos and violence is due to President Trump's reckless comments and his rejection of the clear and decisive election results," they wrote. "Republicans everywhere should reject this violence, sedition, and subversion of American democracy.

"To the American people who are going about their lives as treason and sedition are happening at the U.S. Capitol, stop what you are doing and pay attention. Be disgusted, appalled, and angry. We can never let this happen again."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.