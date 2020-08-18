Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Two Rescued From Sinking Sailboat In Long Island Sound

Zak Failla
Copps Island (highlighted in red). Photo Credit: Google Maps

Boaters on a sinking sailboat in the Long Island Sound were rescued by police in Fairfield County who made an emergency save.

Darien Police Marine Division officers on patrol on the Long Island Sound received a distress call from a boat that was taking on water in the area of Copps Island shortly after 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15.

Police said that the officers were able to locate the boat and found two men in the water, as well as the mast of a sunken sailboat that punctured the waterline.

The two men were pulled onto the police boat by the responding officers and transported to the Norwalk Yacht Club to be evaluated, while the Darien Police Department alerted the U.S. Coast Guard to the submerged vessel in the Sound.

