Three Business Burglaries Under Investigation In Ridgefield

Three commercial burglaries in Northern Fairfield County are under investigation after suspects broke into businesses and stole cash and cash registers.

An alert was issued by Ridgefield Police Capt. Shawn Platt who said that three burglaries were reported overnight on Monday, Oct. 26.

Platt said that in each instance, forced entry was made by breaking a door window and unlocking a door.

Two incidents were reported on North Street.

The third business broken into was on West Lane.

The same tactics were used to gain entry in each burglary, police said.

Once inside, police said that suspects removed the cash registers from two businesses and only cash from the third. Between $100 and $200 was stolen in each incident.

The burglaries remain under investigation. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Ridgefield Police Department’s Detective Bureau by calling Det. Victoria Ryan by calling (203) 431-2794 or the department’s tip line at (203) 431-2345.

