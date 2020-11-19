Man Accused Of Exposing Himself At Target In Area

An area man was arrested at Target for allegedly exposing himself to young juveniles while in the store.

New Haven County resident William McClain, 23, of Seymour, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, when Milford Police were summoned to the store at the Post Mall on the report of a male exposing his genitals to young victims, police said.

McClain was located a short distance away and arrested. He was charged with:

Breach of peace

Public indecency

Risk of injury

He was released on a promise to appear ticket.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.