Man Accused Of Exposing Himself At Target In Area

Kathy Reakes
Target in Milford
Target in Milford Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An area man was arrested at Target for allegedly exposing himself to young juveniles while in the store.

New Haven County resident William McClain, 23, of Seymour, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, when Milford Police were summoned to the store at the Post Mall on the report of a male exposing his genitals to young victims, police said.

McClain was located a short distance away and arrested. He was charged with:

  • Breach of peace
  • Public indecency
  • Risk of injury

He was released on a promise to appear ticket. 

