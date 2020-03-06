Front Door Smashed At Pharmacy In Fairfield County

A glass door of a Fairfield County pharmacy was shattered during a burglary overnight, police said.

Officers on patrol in Fairfield found the front door of Unity Pharmacy on Post Road shattered at approximately 4 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, officials said.

It was initially unclear if any cash or product was taken as the owner of the business assessed the damage following the early morning break-in.

No other businesses in the immediate area were vandalized or burglarized.

Investigators have not determined whether the break-in is tied to the nationwide looting that has been ongoing in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

The investigation into the break-in at Unity Pharmacy is ongoing. No suspects have been identified. Check Daily Voice for updates.

