Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ridgefield Daily Voice serves Ridgefield, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Ridgefield Daily Voice serves Ridgefield, CT

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Severe Weather Alert: Storms With Strong Winds Will Sweep Through; Hail, Tornadoes Possible
Police & Fire

Front Door Smashed At Pharmacy In Fairfield County

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Unity Pharmacy at 1326 Post Road in Fairfield.
Unity Pharmacy at 1326 Post Road in Fairfield. Photo Credit: File photo

A glass door of a Fairfield County pharmacy was shattered during a burglary overnight, police said.

Officers on patrol in Fairfield found the front door of Unity Pharmacy on Post Road shattered at approximately 4 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, officials said.

It was initially unclear if any cash or product was taken as the owner of the business assessed the damage following the early morning break-in.

No other businesses in the immediate area were vandalized or burglarized.

Investigators have not determined whether the break-in is tied to the nationwide looting that has been ongoing in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

The investigation into the break-in at Unity Pharmacy is ongoing. No suspects have been identified. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ridgefield Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.