Alert Issued For Suspect In Robbery At Home Depot In Fairfield County

Police in Fairfield County are searching for a man who allegedly loaded up a rolling storage bin with DeWalt tools in a Home Depot location, then pepper-sprayed a store employee who confronted him before fleeing the store without paying.

According to the Norwalk Police Department, the incident took place at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15 at the Home Depot on Connecticut Avenue in in Norwalk.

After allegedly pepper-spraying a store employee who confronted him as moved to leave the store with the merchandise, the suspect ran out of the store in the direction of Connecticut Avenue.

The suspected black male stands at approximately 5-foot-7 and weighs approximately 150 pounds. At the time of the incident, he was wearing camouflage-print pants, a hoodie, a jacket, a PPE mask and a baseball cap.

Any information about this incident or pertaining to this individual can be extended to the Norwalk Police Department by calling their anonymous tip line at 203-854-3111 or contacting Detecting John Taranto at 203-854-3102 or jtaranto@norwalkct.org.

