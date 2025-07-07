Mostly Cloudy 82°

Pete Davidson Stops By Prospector Theater In Ridgefield To Catch New Brad Pitt Blockbuster

"Saturday Night Live" alum Pete Davidson stopped by the Prospector Theater over the holiday weekend to enjoy the latest Brad Pitt action thriller. 

Pete Davidson poses for photos with the staff at the Prospector Theater over the July 4th weekend when he turned up to watch "F1."

 Photo Credit: Photo Courtesy of the Prospector Theater
Josh Lanier
Davidson posed for photos with staff members after visiting to the Ridgefield Theater to check out "F1." 

Multiple stars have turned up at the Prospector Theater, including Ryan Reynolds, who stopped in last year to watch his film "Despicable Me 4," and NBC's Willie Geist, who turned up for an early screening of "Wicked."

The Prospector Theater is a non-profit where the majority of the staff are disabled.

"We sparkle, shine, and transform passions into professions while earning paychecks with competitive wages," the theater says on its website

