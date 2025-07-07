Pete Davidson Stops By Prospector Theater In Ridgefield To Catch New Brad Pitt Blockbuster

Davidson posed for photos with staff members after visiting to the Ridgefield Theater to check out "F1."

Multiple stars have turned up at the Prospector Theater, including Ryan Reynolds, who stopped in last year to watch his film "Despicable Me 4," and NBC's Willie Geist, who turned up for an early screening of "Wicked."

The Prospector Theater is a non-profit where the majority of the staff are disabled.

"We sparkle, shine, and transform passions into professions while earning paychecks with competitive wages," the theater says on its website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ridgefield and receive free news updates.