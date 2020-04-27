Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ridgefield Daily Voice serves Ridgefield, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Ridgefield Daily Voice serves Ridgefield, CT

Nearby Towns

Obituaries

21-Year-Old From Fairfield County Dies From COVID-19

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Sher Enriquez, a 21-year-old Stamford resident died from COVID-19.
Sher Enriquez, a 21-year-old Stamford resident died from COVID-19. Photo Credit: CGS Facebook

A 21-year-old woman who spent her entire life growing up and attending school in Fairfield County has died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Sher Enriquez, of Stamford, and a 2017 grad of Brien McMahon High School in Norwalk, lost her battle with COVID-19 last week.

"She was a lovely, sweet, artistic young woman who brought much joy and kindness to our little community," CGS Director Julie Parham wrote on the school's Facebook page. "We are lucky we had a chance to spend four lovely years with her. Godspeed, Sher. Our hearts are with you."

A friend and fellow student, Purvi Kalindi Pandya, said on the tribute that she knew Sheryl and her family practically her entire life: " I still have not come to terms with the bright light that we lost yesterday. A beautiful soul that will forever be missed."

The family set up a fundraising page to help with her funeral expenses.

“She was only 21 and had a full life ahead of her,” Miryam Enriquez said the fund organizer. “Sheryll leaves behind a large family that loves her and remains in our hearts.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ridgefield Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.