21-Year-Old From Fairfield County Dies From COVID-19

A 21-year-old woman who spent her entire life growing up and attending school in Fairfield County has died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Sher Enriquez, of Stamford, and a 2017 grad of Brien McMahon High School in Norwalk, lost her battle with COVID-19 last week.

"She was a lovely, sweet, artistic young woman who brought much joy and kindness to our little community," CGS Director Julie Parham wrote on the school's Facebook page. "We are lucky we had a chance to spend four lovely years with her. Godspeed, Sher. Our hearts are with you."

A friend and fellow student, Purvi Kalindi Pandya, said on the tribute that she knew Sheryl and her family practically her entire life: " I still have not come to terms with the bright light that we lost yesterday. A beautiful soul that will forever be missed."

The family set up a fundraising page to help with her funeral expenses.

“She was only 21 and had a full life ahead of her,” Miryam Enriquez said the fund organizer. “Sheryll leaves behind a large family that loves her and remains in our hearts.”

