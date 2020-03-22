Woman 'Swerving All Over Road' Nabbed For DUI, Police Say

A 27-year-old area woman was arrested for alleged DUI after she was spotted swerving all over Danbury Road.

Danielle Eanniello, of Danbury, was arrested on Tuesday, March 10, after police responded to two 911 calls reporting a gray 2006 Volvo V50 was traveling north on Danbury Road swerving all over the roadway, said the Wilton Police.

Another caller reported the vehicle had crashed into a fence.

When officers arrived on the scene a pedestrian told officers that Eanniello had fled the scene on foot and ran toward the rear of the property of Dermage Spa, also on Danbury Road, police said.

Eanniello was located at the rear of the barn at the end of the driveway to the business with a large number of scratches on her legs.

She admitted she tried to hide behind the barn and ran into the woods and cut her legs on thorns in a patch of thorns behind the barn, police said.

Eanniello also admitted to crashing the vehicle and consuming alcohol before driving.

She was arrested after failing to perform a standard field sobriety test, police added.

She was charged with driving under the influence, evading responsibility with property damage and failure to drive right.

Eanniello was released after posting $250 bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court on March 20.

