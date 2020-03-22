Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ridgefield Daily Voice serves Ridgefield, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Ridgefield Daily Voice serves Ridgefield, CT

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Storm Watch: Here Are Latest Projections On Snowfall Totals, Timing
News

Woman 'Swerving All Over Road' Nabbed For DUI, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Danielle Eanniello
Danielle Eanniello Photo Credit: Wilton Police Department

A 27-year-old area woman was arrested for alleged DUI after she was spotted swerving all over Danbury Road.

Danielle Eanniello, of Danbury, was arrested on Tuesday, March 10, after police responded to two 911 calls reporting a gray 2006 Volvo V50 was traveling north on Danbury Road swerving all over the roadway, said the Wilton Police.

Another caller reported the vehicle had crashed into a fence.

When officers arrived on the scene a pedestrian told officers that Eanniello had fled the scene on foot and ran toward the rear of the property of Dermage Spa, also on Danbury Road, police said.

Eanniello was located at the rear of the barn at the end of the driveway to the business with a large number of scratches on her legs.

She admitted she tried to hide behind the barn and ran into the woods and cut her legs on thorns in a patch of thorns behind the barn, police said.

Eanniello also admitted to crashing the vehicle and consuming alcohol before driving.

She was arrested after failing to perform a standard field sobriety test, police added.

Eanniello was placed under arrest after failing to

She was charged with driving under the influence, evading responsibility with property damage and failure to drive right.

Eanniello was released after posting $250 bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court on March 20.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ridgefield Daily Voice!

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ridgefield Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.