Two From CT Arrested During Capitol Riot

At least two Connecticut residents have been arrested during a riot in the U.S. Capitol Building that began shortly after a rally by President Donald Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his attorney Rudy Giuliani.

The Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia said that during the violent rampage on Wednesday, Jan. 6, at least 70 people were arrested including a man and woman from Connecticut:

Maurcio Mendez, age 40, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 6, for offenses at the 100 Block of First Street NW and was charged with curfew violation and unlawful entry.

Victoria Bergeson, age 40, was also arrested for offenses at the 100 Block of First Street NW and charged with curfew violation and unlawful entry.

The list of arrests made did not include hometowns.

Additional arrests are expected and the FBI is currently asking anyone who recognizes or knows of someone who took part in the riots to contact their offices and has set up a special page in order to do so.

People can also contact the FBI directly at 1-‪800-225-5324 to report tips or information related to the investigation.

"Let me assure the American people the FBI has deployed our full investigative resources and is working closely with our federal, state, and local partners to aggressively pursue those involved in criminal activity during the events of January 6," said FBI Director Christopher Wray. "Members of the public can help by providing tips, information, and videos of illegal activity at fbi.gov/USCapitol. We are determined to find those responsible and ensure justice is served."

A check of Capitol Police arrests did not show any arrest of Connecticut residents.

During the riot and breach of the Capitol Building, four people died, including a woman who was shot, and the building was ransacked.

Rioters finally left the building after the president said it was time to go home in an online video.

At the time of the riots, both the House of Representatives and Senate were working to confirm the Electoral College votes naming President-Elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

