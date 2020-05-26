Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ridgefield Daily Voice serves Ridgefield, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Ridgefield Daily Voice serves Ridgefield, CT

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police: Man Caught After Hitting Woman With Car, Attempting To Drown Her In New Canaan
News

Suspect On Loose After Luring Incident Involving Man, Girl Walking On Street In Ridgefield

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Police in Ridgefield are investigating a suspicious incident involving a girl walking on the street.
Police in Ridgefield are investigating a suspicious incident involving a girl walking on the street. Photo Credit: Ridgefield Police Department

A suspicious man approached a girl walking on a quiet residential street in the area, asking her to enter his vehicle before taking off when she rebuffed him, police said.

Officers from the Ridgefield Police Department responded to a reported suspicious incident at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 25, on Gilbert Street near the intersection of Main Street involving a minor and a man in a sedan.

According to police, the girl was approached by the driver, who told her to get in his vehicle. After refusing and changing direction, the driver continued down Gilbert Street making a right turn on Main Street.

The girl said the male driver appeared to be an Indian or Hispanic with a slight accent who was in his late 20s or early 30s. The vehicle was described as a silver Subaru or Honda sedan with Connecticut license plates. (See photo above.)

Anyone who has witnessed or experienced a similar situation has been asked to contact investigators at the Ridgefield Police Department by calling (203) 438-6531.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ridgefield Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.