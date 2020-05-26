Suspect On Loose After Luring Incident Involving Man, Girl Walking On Street In Ridgefield

A suspicious man approached a girl walking on a quiet residential street in the area, asking her to enter his vehicle before taking off when she rebuffed him, police said.

Officers from the Ridgefield Police Department responded to a reported suspicious incident at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 25, on Gilbert Street near the intersection of Main Street involving a minor and a man in a sedan.

According to police, the girl was approached by the driver, who told her to get in his vehicle. After refusing and changing direction, the driver continued down Gilbert Street making a right turn on Main Street.

The girl said the male driver appeared to be an Indian or Hispanic with a slight accent who was in his late 20s or early 30s. The vehicle was described as a silver Subaru or Honda sedan with Connecticut license plates. (See photo above.)

Anyone who has witnessed or experienced a similar situation has been asked to contact investigators at the Ridgefield Police Department by calling (203) 438-6531.

