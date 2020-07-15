State May Add Manslaughter To Charges Easton Volunteer Firefighter Is Facing In Fatal Hit-Run

A 22-year-old volunteer firefighter and town constable accused in a fatal hit-and-run Fairfield County may face charges of manslaughter.

Declan Kot, of Easton, pleaded not guilty Wednesday, July 15, in connection with the July Fourth incident that left a 32-year-old woman dead in the Town of Fairfield.

Kot has been charged with misconduct with a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence, in addition to other lesser charges.

During court on Wednesday, prosecutors told the judge the state may add manslaughter charges after allegations came to light that he may have been driving under the influence when the crash occurred.

Marileidy Morel Araujo, 32, of Matamoras, Pennsylvania, was killed in the crash that happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4 in the Town of Fairfield in the area of 2000 Redding Road.

Araujo was visiting family in Fairfield and was walking her dog at the time of the crash, police said. Two passing motorists found the victim lying in the roadway and called 911.

Video surveillance from neighboring homes and debris left on the roadway following the crash led police to Kot who served as a volunteer firefighter and town constable in Easton.

He has been suspended from both of those positions pending the outcome of the trial.

Kot remains free on a $150,000 bond with a condition that he does not operate any motor vehicle.

