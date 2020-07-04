Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Silver Alert: Police Asking For Help Locating Missing Teen

Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

Police are asking the public for help locating a Fairfield County teenager who has been missing since Feb. 25.

Bridgeport Police issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday, April 7, for Christine Smith, 17, of Bridgeport, who is classified as an endangered runaway, said Scott Appleby, director of the Office of Emergency Management.

Smith, who is said to frequent the area of downtown Bridgeport bus station, was last seen on Feb. 22 on Dayton Road in Bridgeport.

She is described as being a black female, 5-foot-6, 165 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a red Tommy Hilfiger brand hoody with white, grey and orange Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information on the female teenager’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Gidden at 475-422-3487 or at 203-581-5253.

