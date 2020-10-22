Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ridgefield Daily Voice serves Ridgefield, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Ridgefield Daily Voice serves Ridgefield, CT

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Number Of CT Red Alert Cities, Towns Climbs To 19
News

Seven CT Women Charged With Participating In Victoria's Secret Theft Scheme

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Seven Hartford women were indicted on charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud on Thursday, Oct. 22, and are currently released on $100,000 bonds
Seven Hartford women were indicted on charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud on Thursday, Oct. 22, and are currently released on $100,000 bonds Photo Credit: Google Maps

Seven Hartford women who stole over $100,000 from Victoria's Secret locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts over the span of nine months by returning stolen merchandise were convicted of felonies and could spend up to 20 years apiece in prison, according to the office of U.S. Attorney John H. Durham. 

According to the indictment, the women stole thousands of dollars in Victoria's Secret merchandise between February and October of 2019, then returned that merchandise through the store's "no original receipt" option for store credit. Then, the women allegedly used those gift cards to purchase items slightly exceeding their amount, charging the rest to a debit card belonging to a third party; after returning the second item, its full amount would be credited to that debit card. 

These seven women were indicted on charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud on Thursday, Oct. 22, and are currently released on $100,000 bonds: 

  • Debran Moore, 21, also known as Debran Chanel
  • Shamonique Mackey, 21
  • Daijah Fagan, 20
  • Tamijah Hunter, 21
  • Sharnice Jackson, 19
  • Leonna Jones, 21
  • Imani Aitcheson

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ridgefield Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.