Seven CT Women Charged With Participating In Victoria's Secret Theft Scheme

Seven Hartford women who stole over $100,000 from Victoria's Secret locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts over the span of nine months by returning stolen merchandise were convicted of felonies and could spend up to 20 years apiece in prison, according to the office of U.S. Attorney John H. Durham.

According to the indictment, the women stole thousands of dollars in Victoria's Secret merchandise between February and October of 2019, then returned that merchandise through the store's "no original receipt" option for store credit. Then, the women allegedly used those gift cards to purchase items slightly exceeding their amount, charging the rest to a debit card belonging to a third party; after returning the second item, its full amount would be credited to that debit card.

These seven women were indicted on charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud on Thursday, Oct. 22, and are currently released on $100,000 bonds:

Debran Moore, 21, also known as Debran Chanel

Shamonique Mackey, 21

Daijah Fagan, 20

Tamijah Hunter, 21

Sharnice Jackson, 19

Leonna Jones, 21

Imani Aitcheson

