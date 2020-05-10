Second Student At HS In Fairfield County Dies Unexpectedly In Two-Week Span

The second Wilton High School student in a two-week span has died unexpectedly, according to Wilton Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Smith.

The unnamed student, according to Patch, died after he was "gravely" wounded after attempting suicide with a firearm around 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2.

His death follows the unexpected passing of 16-year-old junior George DiRocco, who succumbed to an undetected heart condition.

“I am terribly heartbroken to report that earlier this morning we learned that our Wilton High School student who was injured on Friday passed away,” said Smith on Monday, Oct. 5. “This loss is incomprehensible and we ache for this student’s family and loved ones.

"This student’s death leaves us without words to express our grief or even attempt to understand this incredible loss.

"As a school community, we extend our deepest condolences to this student’s parents, siblings and loved ones."

Smith said that students are permitted to take a personal day following the tragic incident, and will have school counselors available to them.

DiRocco, according to his obituary, played football at Wilton High School, and was a standout player on the school's baseball team.

The school's Girdiron club has begun fundraising for a scholarship for a student who displayed selflessness on and off the field in his memory.

Neither the Wilton school district nor the Wilton police department has released additional details on the most recent student death.

