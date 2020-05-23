Missing Mom Case: Family Marks One-Year Anniversary As Police Pursue New Leads

As the New Canaan Police vow to never give up looking for the missing mother of five who disappeared a year ago on Sunday, May 24, her family said the pain doesn't go away.

Jennifer Farber Dulos was last seen around 8 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019, after dropping off her children at a private school in New Canaan.

Police believe her late estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, laid in wait for the loving mother and killed her when she returned home, parking her vehicle in the garage.

Her body has never been found despite a massive search by New Canaan and Connecticut State Police.

"We miss Jennifer beyond words," the family said. "The ache of her absence doesn’t go away. Countless questions remain unanswered. The brutality and inhumanity of her death and disappearance continue to haunt us, without subsiding."

The family spokeswoman, Carrie Luft, said that despite the pain and wondering, the world keeps moving and her children keep growing and become more like their mother every day.



"We continue to see and sense her in their expressions, their gestures, their laughter, their hugs," the statement said.

The children and safe and surrounded by love and support with their grandmother Gloria Farber, who is also their guardian, she said.

"The investigation into her death and disappearance is active and ongoing, and we remain extremely grateful to the Connecticut State Police and New Canaan Police for their commitment to Jennifer’s case," the statement said.

New Canaan Chief of Police Leon Krolikowski said over the past year, a large team of expert law enforcement officials has "investigated countless tips, pursued all leads, gathered evidence, and searched by land, air, and water.

"We thank these law enforcement officials for their unwavering support and dedication," he added.

Krolikowski said the department will never forget "the impact this tragic case has had on Jennifer's mother, children, family, and friends."



As Sunday's one-year anniversary quickly approaches, the family is also asking all to support other victims of domestic violence by joining several community-based groups who are organizing Candles for Jennifer on Sunday, May 24.

"Please support them—in Jennifer’s honor, and in honor of all those who have died by intimate partner violence," the family asked.

And remember, they said, that "Jennifer was "gentle, kind, brilliant, and courageous, and we still cannot believe she is gone."

