Investigation Underway After Off-Duty Ridgefield Cop Kills Beloved Bear

State officials are investigating after the fatal shooting of Bobbi the Bear by an off-duty police officer in Northern Fairfield County.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and local police are investigating after the bear, a mother to two cubs, was found shot and killed in Newtown on Thursday, May 12.

Bobbi, who was beloved by the Newtown community, was shot by an off-duty Ridgefield Police Department officer who was reportedly protecting his chicken coop at his home in Newtown.

The Ridgefield PD issued the following statement:

"We are aware that one of our officers was involved in an off-duty incident in which a bear was shot and killed in Newtown," Ridgefield Police said. "The incident is under investigation by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and we refer all inquiries to them. We have no further information."

Meanwhile, while Bobbi's death is investigated, DEEP officials announced on Sunday, May 15 they had located her two cubs and had plans to capture them and take care of the two little ones.

"DEEP Wildlife Division staff will be on-scene in the morning (Monday, May 16), to check the condition of the bears and, if possible to do so safely, remove them from the wild in order to bring them to a rehabilitator," said Will Healey, spokesman for DEEP.

DEEP wildlife biologists will be making every effort to make this process as smooth as possible for the cubs, Healey said.

"To help make capture successful, the public should stay away from the cubs to allow them to remain in the area," Healey added.

