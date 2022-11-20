Downed Tree Limbs Knock Out Power To Hundreds In Ridgefield

Hundreds of residents in a town in Fairfield County are without power due to downed tree limbs as wind gusts between 30 and 35 miles per hour are being reported in the area.

Just before 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, Eversource is reporting 675 customers in Ridgefield are in the dark after the incident in the northwestern part of town near the North Salem border.

Nearby, just over the border in Northern Westchester, Route 124 is closed due to a down tree between Route 137 and Kitchawan Road in Pound Ridge.

