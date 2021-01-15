CT Man Sentenced For Dealing Fentanyl

A Connecticut man has been sentenced to five years in prison for distributing fentanyl.

Mike Cruz, age 31, of Manchester, also known as Mike Flores, and “Mega,” also age 31, was sentenced to the prison term on Thursday, Jan. 14, followed by four years of supervised release, and a $10,000 fine, said John Durham, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in January 2020, law enforcement received information that Cruz was distributing large quantities of narcotics from his Manchester apartment.

In Feb. 2020, investigators conducted a controlled purchase of approximately 50 grams of fentanyl from Cruz.

Cruz was arrested on a federal criminal complaint in Manchester a week later. At the time of his arrest, he possessed more than 100 grams of compressed fentanyl. In addition, a search of his vehicle, officers also found 2,000 dose bags of fentanyl and other substances, and $29,408 in cash in his home.

In total, Cruz was responsible for distributing or possessing with the intent to distribute more than 245 grams of fentanyl within a one-month period.

Cruz has been detained since his arrest. On Wednesday, Sept. 23, he pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

He was also ordered to forfeit the cash seized during his arrest.

