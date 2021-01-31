CT Man Admits To Assaulting USPS Worker

A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier after making sexual advances while inside her postal vehicle.

Demorse Kelley, age 39, of Hartford, pleaded guilty on Thursday, Jan. 21, for the Friday, June 7, 2019, event in Hartford, said John H. Durham, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on June 7, a postal letter carrier was sorting mail inside her delivery van that was parked on Sigourney Street in Hartford.

Kelley approached the van from the sidewalk, slid the side door of the van so that it was fully open, and then spoke to the letter carrier.

Kelley commented the letter carrier on her appearance and asked her for a hug and for her phone number. Kelley then climbed into the postal van and allowed the door to close behind him. He then touched the letter carrier’s leg below her shorts, made sexual advances, and obstructed the letter carrier’s ability to exit.

The letter carrier was eventually able to exit the van and called Hartford Police, who arrested Kelley later that day.

Kelley, who has unrelated state charges pending, has been detained since his arrest.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.