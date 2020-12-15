Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Zoom Meeting For Residents, Drive-Thru Testing Starts In Ridgefield

Kathy Reakes
Ridgefield will again begin offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing.
Ridgefield will again begin offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing. Photo Credit: Office of Debbie Lesko, United States Congress - Public Domain, commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=92602510

Ridgefield residents will be able to attend a COVID-19 Zoom meeting for an update on the town's current status and the start of drive-thru testing in town.

The meeting will take place online at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, and will include updates from the town's task force including scientists, doctors, communications specialists as well as Town Health Director, Ed Briggs, School Superintendent Susie Da Silva, and First Selectman Rudy Marconi. 

Dr. Maher Madhoun, infectious disease doctor for Stamford Health will give an update on vaccines.

Questions may be sent in advance or during the presentation to pio@ridgefieldct.org.

Click here to REGISTER in advance for this webinar.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

In addition to the Zoom meeting, the town is also beginning drive-thru testing daily at the parking lot near Yanity Gym.

The testing is done on a first-come, first-serve basis. To register for a time, click here. The times available are listed on the page. 

Marconi said that as of Sunday, Dec. 13 the town had 10 new cases of COVID-19.

